Joliet West Weekly Wins: Feb 22nd- Feb 26th

On February 24, the Joliet West Track & Field team were the champions of the Tiger Invite for the third year in a row. Senior Captains Colt Dolk & TJ Neal led the team. Dolak took second in the vault (12 feet) & first place in the 4×200 relay. Neal took second in Long Jump (20’2) & second place in Triple Jump (42’4). This week’s Varsity Athlete of the Meet is senior Omari Ferguson, taking home three gold medals and scoring 30pts for the team with a first place in the 55m (6.76), first place in the 200m (23.85), and anchoring that winning 4×200 relay.