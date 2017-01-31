Joliet Woman Arrested for Violating Sex Offender Registry

A 24-year-old Joliet woman was arrested after allegedly violating the state’s sex offender registry. Anya Hageman was arrested on Monday afternoon by the Joliet Police Department and booked at the Will County Adult Detention Facility on one Felony county of Violating the Sex Offender Registry. Hageman was placed on the sex offender registry after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in June of 2012. Hageman was accused of abusing an 11-year-old she shared a house with when she was 18-years-old. The Illinois Sex Offender Registry lists Hageman as a Sexual Predator and Non-Compliant. Non-Compliant in the registry means that the offender has failed to maintain accurate registration records as required by law.