Joliet Woman Charged With Murder Of Child

A Will County woman is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her nine-month-old daughter. Last Wednesday, Joliet police found nine-month-old Cherish Freeman unresponsive at the Bel-Air Motel on Plainfield Road. The child was rushed to the hospital, then airlifted to a trauma center in Oak Lawn where she died Sunday night. An autopsy has determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma from an assault — a homicide. Will County prosecutors have now upgraded the charges against 24-year-old Shanquilla Garvey from aggravated battery to first degree murder. She’s in custody with no bail.