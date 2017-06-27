Joliet Woman Dies After Crash in Chicago

A 21-year-old Joliet woman died on Monday morning after the car she was driving in crashed and caught fire. Alejandra Damian was the passenger in a vehicle traveling in the 400 block of West Ontario when the car struck a utility pole the burst into flames. Damian was pronounced deceased at the scene by first respondents. Her Facebook page stated that she was a student at DePaul University studying public relations. Reports out of Chicago have stated that the driver of the vehicle fled the scene shortly after the crash but was found dead later in the day in what has been described as a suicide. An investigation into the incident is underway.