Joliet Woman Dies From Injuries Following Crash Last Week

A 21-year old resident of Joliet has died from her injuries following a crash last week. Will County Coroner Patrick K. O’Neil reports the death of Ashley Miller.

She was a passenger in a vehicle that left the roadway, that collided with a building on Thursday, November 2nd, at approximately 2:40 pm in the 800 block of Princeton Avenue in Lockport Township.

Miller was transported to Silver Cross Hospital and died of her injuries on Sunday, November 5th at 11:20 am. An autopsy was performed on Tuesday, November 7th and preliminary findings report Miller sustained multiple injuries due to the crash.

Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Visitation will be held on November 17th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with a funeral service to follow.