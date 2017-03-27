Joliet Woman Hospitalized After Attack And House Fire

A Joliet woman is in a medically induced coma after being attacked in her home with a hammer and then the home was set on fire Saturday night. A relative of the woman’s fiancee was arrested. Joliet police Lt. Richard Brown says the attack occured at 1070 Infantry.

A good Samaritan Ryan Flannery was driving by when he noticed the woman bleeding outside of a home. Flannery says the woman started screaming, saying he tried to kill me and the house was on fire. Flannery went to his trunk and grabbed a welding hammer and told the man to stay back. Timothy Gregory was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and arson.