Joliet Women Arrested After Using Stolen Credit Cards

An 18-year old Joliet woman and two juveniles were arrested for theft and identity theft. At approximately 6pm on Sunday, December 3rd in the 2000-block of Geroge, a BMW that belonged to the victim was left running and unlocked outside the victim’s residence. She left her purse in the vehicle. The suspects took the purse and credit cards. The suspects used the credit cards at the Wal Mart on Jefferson. Video of the suspects was obtained and they were positively identified. Nicolette Watt is charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor. Two male juveniles ages 16 and 15 were sent to River Valley and a third juvenile is known to police and has yet to be arrested.