Joliet’s Downtown Renovation Begins

Downtown Joliet’s facelift has begun. The demolition of the First Midwest Bank has begun thanks to the mild weather. The site will be home to the new Will County courthouse. The state-of-the-art courthouse will be filled with the latest technology and will accommodate the county’s predicted growth. The new courthouse will be 10-stories and will contain 38 courtrooms. There will also be a four story administrative building directly in front of the tower which will house the circuit clerk and sheriff offices. Non-court functions will be handled in the administrative building. . The estimated construction completion date is fall of 2020 with the new Will County Courthouse will become one of the tallest buildings in downtown Joliet.

The new courthouse will sit across from the old courthouse at the corner of Jefferson and Ottawa Streets.

The new courthouse will be known as the Judicial Complex. Wight & Company architecture firm estimated the cost of the project at $195 million. But that number is going up, total project cost is estimated at $215.5 million.