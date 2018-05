The City of Joliet blocked off Highland Park Drive from Cass Street (Route 30) to Longwood Drive to all traffic for emergency storm sewer repair work, which began yesterday. The road will remain closed until further notice. It is anticipated that the repairs may be completed by June 8, 2018. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes when traveling in the area.

For additional information contact the City of Joliet Department of Public Works at 815-724-4200.

From a Press Release.