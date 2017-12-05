Joliet’s New City Manager Introduces Himself To WJOL
By Monica DeSantis
|
Dec 5, 2017 @ 11:29 AM
Joliet City Manager David Hales in studio with Scott Slocum

Joliet City Manager David Hales introduced himself to the WJOL listening audience on Tuesday. He’s only been on the job for just over a week and says he wants to be accessible. He knows he’s an outsider so he’ll spend the next 3 months getting to know the citizens of Joliet.

Joliet’s aging infrastructure plus pension liability and diminishing revenue from casinos will be a challenge for Hales who says the public doesn’t want to hear we need more money from government.

David has a long career in Local Government Management. He has served as City Manager in Bloomington, Illinois, Bend, Oregon, Kannapolis, North Carolina, and Centerville, Utah. He also served as Finance & Administrative Services Director in West Jordan, Utah. His three year contract has an annual salary of 215-thousand dollars a year.

David is married to his wife Kathy and they have six children and thirteen grandchildren. To hear the entire interview, click below.

