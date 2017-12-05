Joliet’s New City Manager Introduces Himself To WJOL

Joliet City Manager David Hales introduced himself to the WJOL listening audience on Tuesday. He’s only been on the job for just over a week and says he wants to be accessible. He knows he’s an outsider so he’ll spend the next 3 months getting to know the citizens of Joliet.

Joliet’s aging infrastructure plus pension liability and diminishing revenue from casinos will be a challenge for Hales who says the public doesn’t want to hear we need more money from government.

David has a long career in Local Government Management. He has served as City Manager in Bloomington, Illinois, Bend, Oregon, Kannapolis, North Carolina, and Centerville, Utah. He also served as Finance & Administrative Services Director in West Jordan, Utah. His three year contract has an annual salary of 215-thousand dollars a year.

David is married to his wife Kathy and they have six children and thirteen grandchildren. To hear the entire interview, click below.