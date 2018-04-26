Joliet’s Route 66 Stadium Facelift Complete
By Dawn DeSart
Apr 26, 2018 @ 12:15 PM

The home of the Joliet Slammers looks like new again, after a major project to revamp the stadium.

Turf installation began earlier this month at Route 66 Stadium after a possible drainage issue at the ballpark was sorted out. The city of Joliet hired an independent testing firm to look into the matter. That firm reported that there were no concerning issues regarding drainage at the park, and the city moved forward with the turf installation. The turf installation is now complete.

The Joliet Slammers’ home opener is on Tuesday, May 15th against the Evansville Otters.

 

 

 

 

