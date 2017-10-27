Joliet’s Water’s Edge Development Open

A 19-million dollar revitalization project is now open. Mayor Bob O’Dekirk stopped by the Kevin Kollins Show to discuss the opening of Water’s Edge Development, and what revitalizing the Joliet Housing Authority’s properties means for the overall well being of those who live there.

He also mentions the involvment with the City of Joliet with Water’s Edge

You can hear more with Mayor O’Dekirk and Kevin Kollins by listening to the full interview – just click below.

WJOL’s Kevin Kollins with Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk