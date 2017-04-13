JTHS Advances To The FIRST Robotics World Championship; Funding Needed

The Joliet Township High School Cyborgs Robotics Team and their Robot, Cerberus, have advanced to the FIRST Robotics World Championship which will be held in St. Louis, Missouri on April 26-29, 2017.

The Joliet Cyborgs have been competing in the FIRST Robotics Competition against 3100 other high school teams worldwide in building competition-worthy robots. Since 2010, the Joliet Cyborgs designed, built and programmed robots that could shoot basketballs, throw Frisbees, catapult exercise balls, move totes, traverse medieval moats, and catapult boulders into castle windows.

As the Cyborgs prepare for the World Championship, they are seeking funding to offset costs associated with the event. Last year, the alumni network and individual small donations added up to over $7,000 and enabled the team to attend last year’s Championship.

To make a donation online, please jthsalumni.nationbuilder.com.