JTHS Ambassadors Seek Opportunity to Deliver Educational Presentations to Community Organizations

Joliet Township High School student ambassadors are currently seeking community, church and neighborhood organizations to host informative presentations related to the District. The ambassadors serve the community by delivering presentations throughout the Joliet-area at times and locations that are convenient to the hosting organization. Presentation topics can include themes such as student achievement, Advanced Placement, JTHS Academies, sports and extracurricular activities, leadership opportunities, and other topics upon request. Student ambassadors are available on evenings and weekends to deliver presentations on topics that pertain to Joliet Township High School. If your neighborhood, church, or community organization would like to host a presentation, please contact Kristine Schlismann, Director of Community & Alumni Relations, at kschlismann@jths.org or call 815-727-6967. Please submit presentation requests at least 2 weeks prior to the event date.