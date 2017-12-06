JTHS Central Campus Class of 1968 50 Year Reunion – Save the Date

Joliet Township High School’s Central Campus Class of 1968 is inviting you to save the date of their 50 year reunion weekend on Friday, September 21st and Saturday, September 22nd 2018. Reunion weekend activities will include a homecoming parade, a tour of school and the award-winning Student Center, as well as free admission to the football game for all alumni and a guest. A post game party will be held after the football game. Tickets can be purchased for $25.00 per person with a cash bar. For more information or to be added to the class information distribution list, contact Kristine Schlismann, Director of Community and Alumni Relations at 815 727-6967 or email kschlismann@jths.org.