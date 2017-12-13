JTHS Foundation to Host Trivia Event on March 11th

The Joliet Township High School Foundation will host its 13th annual Trivia Event on Sunday, March 11th. This year’s theme, “Back to the 90’s,” includes movie trivia, pop culture references, history, and more. The cost to participate per team of ten is $150. Teams are encouraged to dress in the 90’s theme, and decorate their tables depicting the era. Cash prizes are awarded to the first and second place top-scoring teams and to teams with the best table decorations. The trivia challenge is a major fundraiser that benefits the students and staff of Joliet Township High School. One hundred percent of the funds raised from the event go toward educational grants and scholarships. The Foundation has awarded over $220,000.00 in grants over the last decade. Tables can be reserved online at www.jthsfoundation.org