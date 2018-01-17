JTHS to Host Coffee & Community Conversation
By Emilee Ziesmer
|
Jan 17, 2018 @ 6:00 AM
Joliet Township High School Superintendent Dr. Cheryl McCarthy and the Board of Education invites families and community to the third Coffee and Community Conversations of the 2017-2018 school year, which will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. at Unity CDC, 1 Doris Ave. in Joliet on January 22nd.
Coffee and Community Conversations is an opportunity for parents, families, and community members to meet the Board of Education, key JTHS leaders, and the superintendent.  There is no structured agenda, and guests can arrive and leave at any time during the 7 to 8 p.m. time period.

This is a great way for JTHS to connect face-to-face with our community in a relaxed setting. We are looking forward to engaging in informal conversation surrounding our school district.

 

Related Content

Joliet Park District Receives Best of the Best Awa...
Sunrise Along Lake Michigan Is Beautiful But Dange...
Welcome To 2018
Lawmakers Predicting Years Before Illinois Is Norm...
Will County Speaker Calling For a Countywide Hirin...
Governor Rauner: Madigan Tax Hike More Of The Same
Comments