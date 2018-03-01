JTHS Issues Statement Regarding Investigation Into Gun on West Campus

Joliet Township High School District 204 has issued a statement in regards to the Joliet Police investigation of a snap-chat which showed a student with a gun on the campus of Joliet West High School.

“JTHS was contacted by Joliet Police Department on Saturday, February 17th to assist them with an investigation they were conducting. Administrators worked closely with law enforcement as they investigated a Snap Chat post. As a result of the information discovered in the investigation, students were disciplined. At no time was there any threat to students or the school.

The safety of our students and staff is always our first priority. We take all instances that may jeopardize school safety seriously, and conduct thorough investigations.

Our students, staff, parents, and community continue to serve as our best means of security when they “see something and say something.” We will always investigate situations when they are reported and we will always work closely with the Joliet Police Department. We are thankful that this Snap Chat was reported.”