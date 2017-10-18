JTHS Pink Heals Volleyball Game Raises Over $11,000

The Joliet West High School raises over $11,000 for Pink Heals Chapter of Joliet. The gymnasium was painted pink during the annual JTHS Pink Heals volleyball game on September 28th. Money raised from the volleyball game between Joliet Central and Joliet West went to support women in the community battling cancer. Students, athletes, families and supporters of the Pink Heals Chapter of Joliet, filled the gymnasium with 100-percent of proceeds to support Pink Heals.

Pink Heals Joliet Area Chapter is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization that raises awareness and funds for families and non-profit entities that assists in those battling cancer within the cities they visit.