JTHS Special Olympic Basketball Wins State Championship
By Evan Bredeson
|
Apr 19, 2018 @ 11:59 AM
Pictured from left to right: Coach, Cottrell, Coach Majerus, Steve Oberding, Tim Formhals, Margaret Ezell, Jessie McMorris, Keshon Steele, Christian Cisneros, Coach Jordan, Adam Arias, Hanah Smith, Lynda Shanks, AVAC/Transition Coordinator. Pictured Front: Shad Hallihan, Central Principal and Mauricio Artega.

The Joliet Township High School Special Olympics Basketball “Gold” Team was recognized at the April Board of Education meeting after winning the Group 5 State Championship on Saturday, March 17th. This is the first time our JTHS Special Olympics team has won a State Championship. In January they won the district tournament and advanced to the state tournament brackets. They went on to play for the Group 5 State Title at Illinois Wesleyan University and defeated Vernon High School 63-38 and proceeded to defeat Oak Park River Forest 68-48 in the championship game. Joliet Township High School will have a team participate in Special Olympics track this spring.

