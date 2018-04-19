JTHS Special Olympic Basketball Wins State Championship

The Joliet Township High School Special Olympics Basketball “Gold” Team was recognized at the April Board of Education meeting after winning the Group 5 State Championship on Saturday, March 17th. This is the first time our JTHS Special Olympics team has won a State Championship. In January they won the district tournament and advanced to the state tournament brackets. They went on to play for the Group 5 State Title at Illinois Wesleyan University and defeated Vernon High School 63-38 and proceeded to defeat Oak Park River Forest 68-48 in the championship game. Joliet Township High School will have a team participate in Special Olympics track this spring.