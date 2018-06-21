JTHS Summer Technology Orientation for Incoming JTHS Freshman Students & Parents

All incoming Joliet Central and Joliet West freshmen and their parents and guardians are invited to attend a JTHS Incoming Student Technology Orientation this summer, which will be hosted at the Joliet Central High School Cafeteria on 201 E. Jefferson Street in Joliet and the Joliet West High School Cafeteria on 401 N. Larkin Avenue in Joliet.

Families may sign up to attend either on Wednesday, July 11 from 9:00am to 11am in the Central or West Cafeteria or on Tuesday, July 24 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at the Central Cafeteria. Please arrive 15 minutes early and enter through the main entrance of the building. The orientation will include an introduction to technology resources, logistics and support, and a technology-based activity. Computing devices will be issued to students with a completed Acceptable Usage Policy form. Spanish-speaking interpreters will be present. There will also be an optional tour of the campus after the orientation. Incoming JTHS students and their families may sign up online by visiting tinyurl.com/jthstech2018. Summer Bridge students are pre-registered and registration is not required to attend. For ore information, please call (815) 727-6860.

This Technology Orientation is part of Joliet Township High School’s 1:1 technology initiative that gives every JTHS student 24/7 access to technology by providing laptop computers that are used in school and at home. JTHS believes that the integration of technology is essential to motivating and engaging students in rigorous and relevant lessons. 1:1 technology provides anytime/anywhere learning and opens the doors to the critical thinking and problem-solving skills that students need to compete and contribute in our global society.