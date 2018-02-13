JTHS Teachers Receive 2018 Joliet Area Chamber of Commerce Great Teacher Award

Four Joliet Township High School teachers were selected to receive the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Joliet Area Great Teachers Award in a special ceremony on February 8, 2018 at the Jacob Henry Mansion.

The teachers were selected from an extensive list of educators from the Joliet area who were nominated by their students, peers, administrators and members of the community.

Joliet Township High School recipients are Kristin Blake, Cassie Crim, Mary Spata, and Lauren von Holst.