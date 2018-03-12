JTHS To Host Coffee & Community Conversation March 19th at Spanish Community Center

Joliet Township High School Superintendent Dr. Cheryl McCarthy and the Board of Education invites families and community to the fourth Coffee and Community Conversations of the 2017-2018 school year, which will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Spanish Community Center, 309 N. Eastern Avenue in Joliet on Monday, March 19, 2018.

Coffee and Community Conversations is an opportunity for parents, families, and community members to meet the Board of Education, key JTHS leaders, and the superintendent. There is no structured agenda, and guests can arrive and leave at any time during the 7 to 8 p.m. time period.