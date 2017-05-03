Judge Demands Answers In Death Of Joliet Township Girl

A Will County judge is demanding answers after a one-year-old girl was found dead last week in a Joliet Township home. During a hearing yesterday, Judge Paula Gomora said child welfare workers missed obvious signs of trouble during previous visits to the house where Semaj Crosby’s body was discovered. Gomora said she didn’t know how any caseworker could leave the girl and her siblings in the home, which has been deemed uninhabitable. A hearing was held to determine where Semaj’s two older brothers will live. The girl’s death is considered suspicious but no arrests have been made.