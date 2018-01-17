Judge Orders “Pain” Added To Illinois’ Medical Marijuana Program

A judge is ordering that Illinois expand its medical marijuana program. Cook County Judge Raymond Mitchell last week ordered that the Illinois Department of Public Health add “intractable pain” as a condition that will qualify people for a medical marijuana card in the state. The state’s old Medical Cannabis Advisory Board had recommended that pain that doesn’t respond to other treatments be allowed, but the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health overruled it. The IDPH says it will appeal the judge’s ruling.