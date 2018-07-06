July 9, 2018 Riverwalk Homes Redevelopment Meeting Open to the Public

The general public is welcome to attend the July 9, 2018 meeting where redevelopment options for the Riverwalk Homes complex will be presented for feedback. The meeting will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 805 Western Avenue in Joliet at 6:30 p.m. Holsten Development of Chicago will facilitate the meeting.

The purpose of the meeting is to inform the community of redevelopment options for the site. Per its Settlement Agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the City of Joliet is required to submit its plans for the site by September. This meeting will allow residents to respond to options that were recently presented to the City of Joliet and its Council members.

Residents who cannot attend this meeting but who are interested in the redevelopment plans are encouraged to watch the original redevelopment presentation from the June 4, 2018 Pre-Council meeting here:http://cityofjoliet.info/departments/city-clerk-s-office/meeting-agendas-minutes-videos

The meeting will be held in the sanctuary of the church and there will be time for questions after the presentation. A City of Joliet representative will be present as well.