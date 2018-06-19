Junior High Basketball Coach From Peotone Guilty of ‘Grooming’ Young Player

A 50-year-old Peotone man who was coaching the girls’ basketball team at a local junior high school was found guilty of grooming a player for a sexual relationship after sending her graphic text messages. Circuit Judge Daniel Kennedy found Samuel Burks, guilty on two counts of Class 4 Grooming on Monday afternoon. He faces a 10-year period on the sex offender registry and up to three years in prison when he is sentenced on Sept. 6. Burks also is eligible for probation. In June of 2016 the defendant began texting graphic messages to one of his players describing sexual acts and requesting nude photographs from her. The girl’s mother discovered her getting into the defendant’s car, and she found her cellular phone with the graphic messages. Burks, who was a volunteer basketball coach, was found guilty after a three-day bench trial.