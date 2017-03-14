Junior High Custodian Arrested After Allegedly Filming Students in Locker Room

By Evan Bredeson
|
Mar 14, 5:28 PM

A 27-year-old junior high school custodian was arrested on Monday night after allegedly making videos of female students in the locker room. Ryan M. Thompson was arrested on Monday evening after staff members of the Chaney-Monge School learned of his video recording. Thompson is accused of recording the eighth-grade girls while they where in the locker room. He has been charged with Felony Unauthorized Video Recording. Authorities have stated that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Related Content

Pilot Survives Small Plane Crash Near Dwight
Buffalo Grove Woman Dies After Highway Shooting in...
Joliet Police Looking for Information on Sunday Sh...
Joliet Man Charged as Armed Habitual Criminal
Joliet District 86 Budget Focuses on Life Safety S...
Man Accidentally Released from Will County Jail Ta...
Comments