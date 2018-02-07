Jury Duty Phone Scam In Will County

Beware of jury duty scam in Will County. The Will County Jury Commission has once again advised the Sheriff’s Office that several citizens have notified them that they have received calls from people who claim to be a Deputy or Deputy Chief from the Will County Sheriff’s office. These individuals state that because the person did not show up for jury duty they will need to pay a fine or a warrant will be issued for their arrest.

The most recent reports that have come into the Sheriff’s Office are from local doctors who have informed us that the caller identifies themselves as Deputy Dave Adams. The fraudulent number is 815-202-4023. Past numbers used by these scammers are: 815-733-8238 and 815-733-1909. These individuals threaten the person with being arrested if they do not go to their local store, purchase specific gift cards, and call them back with the gift card numbers. These scammers are aggressive and even appear legitimate by using Docket numbers and other legal terms in order to scare the person into believing them.

Be Aware! The Will County Sheriff’s Office and the Will County Jury Commission DO NOT call citizens regarding jury duty no-shows or to threaten issuing an arrest warrant for you.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to “not fall victim to these individuals and their threats. Do not give out any personal information or agree to purchase gift cards or send money. Just hang up the phone.”

If you receive one of these calls you can make a police report with the law enforcement agency that is under your jurisdiction.