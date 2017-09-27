“Justice For Semaj Action Team” Back in Will County

For the fourth week in a row, the Justice for Semaj Action Team will meet at 5pm on Thursday, September 28th. Leslie Jones says this week they’ll meeting at the Will County State’s Attorney’s office. The Action Team has been supported by Freedom First International from Chicago. Their goal on Thursday and every week is to solicit national attention and galvanize the public to put pressure on those who know something and on investigators including DCFS. Bishop Gregg Greer who founded Freedom First International tells WJOL that through their networking and social media they hope to bring justice to the Semaj Crosby case. Freedom First International was originally formed in 2009 and is an international, non-governmental organization that conducts research and advocacy on human rights. Crosby was found dead under a couch in a Joliet Township home last April. Just recently, the Will County Coroner released the cause of death as a homicide due to asphyxia.