Justice for Semaj Action Team Holds Event at Louis Road House

The Justice for Semaj Action Team was back in Will County on Thursday afternoon. The group has been meeting every Thursday since September 7th in front of the Will County Courthouse but this week met in front of the house in the 300 block of Louis Road where the toddler was found dead. It was in April of this year that 17-month-old Semaj Crosby’s body was discovered under a couch in a home in Joliet Township. That home was later condemned by Will County officials and mysteriously burned down days later. On September 15th the Will County Coroner officially declared the death as a homicide by asphyxia. The group has stated that they will continue to hold events in Will County until an arrest is made or more information is released by the authorities investigating the death. Four adults were in the home when Semaj Crosby went missing and was eventually found. No charges have been filed in the ongoing investigation.