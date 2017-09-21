Justice for Semaj Action Team Holds Prayer Vigil At 5pm Today

The Justice for Semaj Action Team will not be holding their weekly rally in front of the Will County Courthouse. Instead, the Action Team will hold a prayer vigil tonight at 5pm in front of the property where the 17 month old lived and died. The Joliet Township home was burned to the ground just days after Crosby’s body was discovered under a couch in the 300 block of Louis Road. Will County officials condemned the home for being in deplorable condition.

The Justice for Semaj Action Team has promised to hold peaceful rallies until Will County authorities release more information to the public on the case. The rallies began Thursday, September 7th and by Friday, September 15th, the Will County Coroner released the cause of death for the toddler more than five months after her death. The Will County Coroner says Semaj Crosby died of asphyxia and ruled the death a homicide. No one has been charged in the death. Nor has anyone been charged for burning down the home where the toddler lived.