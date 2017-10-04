The Justice for Semaj Action Team Has Spoken To One Of Four Women In The Home Where Toddler Was Found Dead

The Justice for Semaj Action Team in conjunction with Freedom First International has been fighting for reforms at the Department of Children and Family Services in Illinois. Bishop Gregg Greer who founded Freedom First International says they will continue to hold weekly rallies until justice is served in the Semaj Crosby case. Greer has spoken with one of the four women were are in the Joliet Township home were 17-month old Semaj Crosby was found dead under a couch.

He told the person he spoke with to “work with the authorities.” He told them, “we need resolution here.” Bishop Greer says while there are challenges in the case his organization will abide by strict parameters as laid out by Will County authorities.

Tomorrow will mark the 5th rally by the Justice for Semaj Action Team. They’ve held peacefully rallies at the Will County Courthouse, Will County State’s Attorney’s Office as well as the burned down home of Semaj on Louis Road.

Greer intends to keep galvanizing the public pushing everyone in the case to come forward with information. He says we need to keep it in the public eye so that the death of Semaj Crosby does not become a cold case.

Crosby was found dead under a couch in a Joliet Township home last April. Just recently, the Will County Coroner released the cause of death as a homicide due to asphyxia.

Freedom First International was originally formed in 2009 and is an international, non-governmental organization that conducts research and advocacy on human rights.