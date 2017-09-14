“Justice for Semaj” Group Returns to Downtown Joliet

The Justice for Semaj Action Team was back in downtown Joliet on Thursday afternoon. The group is seeking information pertaining to the investigation into the death of Semaj Crosby. Crosby was a 16-month-old toddler who was found dead under a couch in a home in Joliet Township back in late April. Four adults were in the house at the time the child went missing but no one has been charged with any crime relating the child’s disappearance or death. The team has claimed that authorities are not being transparent enough when it comes to keeping the public up to date with the facts of the case. The group’s first even took place last Thursday in front of the Will County Courthouse and stated that they would return in one week if the public was not given an update on the investigation. True to their word, one week later the group returned to downtown Joliet, this time gathering in front of the office of Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow. The group says they will return next week if no update is given.