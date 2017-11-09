Juvenile Arrested for Making Threat Against Plainfield Central

The Plainfield Police Department has announced that felony disorderly conduct charges have been filed against a juvenile that made a threat against Plainfield Central High School last night. It was at approximately 9:30 p.m. that the Plainfield Police Department received information concerning a threat of a school shooting at Plainfield Central that had been posted to Twitter and then circulated on SnapChat. Officer were able to identify the user of the account, a juvenile, who admitted to posting the threat in an effort to avoid going to school. The juvenile did not possess any weapons and took no further step to carry out the posted threat. The juvenile has been transferred to the River Valley Juvenile Justice Center to await a custody hearing.