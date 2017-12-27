Juvenile In Unincorporated Wilmington Dies From Gunshot Wound

An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot and killed by a relative at a church in southwest suburban Wilmington. Authorities say the shooting happened last night at the Christian Faith Center in the 18-hundred block of South Water Street. The 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police are interviewing the shooter.

Original story below:

A day after Christmas a juvenile in Wilmington is shot and later dies. The Will County Sheriff’s Office was contacted in regards to a shots fired complaint in the 1800 Block of Water Street in Unincorporated Wilmington. Upon arrival, deputies found an unresponsive juvenile with an apparent gunshot wound. The juvenile was transported to a local area hospital, and was later pronounced deceased.

Will County Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators were sent to the scene, and the investigation is on-going.