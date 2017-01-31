JWHS Cheerleading Team Advances to IHSA State Competition After Placing First at Sectionals

The Joliet West High School Athletic Department is proud to announce that the Joliet West Cheerleading Team has advanced to the IHSA cheerleading competition in Bloomington-Normal on Friday, February 3, 2017.
 The Joliet West Cheerleaders won the Normal West IHSA Sectional this past Saturday, advancing the team to the IHSA State Competition.
 The Joliet West Cheerleaders will perform at 4:10 pm at the US Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington, IL on Friday, February 3, 2017. If they qualify for day 2, they will perform on Saturday, February 4, 2017.

Related Content

County Clerk Voots Asks for Kindness for Election ...
Rockdale School Celebrates 125th
Teen Locks Self in Cell at Abandoned Joliet Prison
Road Closures Sun Morning in Plainfield for Harves...
Series of Motor Vehicle Burglaries in Frankfort
United Way Of Will County Accepting Donations For ...
  • Comments

    Comments