JWHS Cheerleading Team Advances to IHSA State Competition After Placing First at Sectionals

The Joliet West High School Athletic Department is proud to announce that the Joliet West Cheerleading Team has advanced to the IHSA cheerleading competition in Bloomington-Normal on Friday, February 3, 2017.
The Joliet West Cheerleaders won the Normal West IHSA Sectional this past Saturday, advancing the team to the IHSA State Competition.
The Joliet West Cheerleaders will perform at 4:10 pm at the US Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington, IL on Friday, February 3, 2017. If they qualify for day 2, they will perform on Saturday, February 4, 2017.
