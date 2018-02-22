Kankakee River Near Wilmington Above Flood Stage

The National Weather Service reports;

The Flood Warning continues for the Kankakee River near Wilmington.

* until Monday morning.

* At 445 AM Thursday the stage was 8.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 6.5 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will continue to rise near 8.5 feet by Friday

evening. The river will fall below flood stage by early Monday

morning.

* Impact…At 7.5 feet…South Island park in Wilmington partially

flooded.

The Flood Warning continues for the Sugar Creek at Milford.

* until Friday evening.

* At 400 AM Thursday the stage was 27.1 feet.

* Flood stage is 18.0 feet.

* Major flooding is occurring and Major flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by

Friday afternoon.

Rain totals are between Sunday at 6pm and Wednesday at 6am