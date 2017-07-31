Keep The Porch Light On in Solidarity For National Night Out

Several local police departments are participating in National Night Out on Tuesday, August 1st. The events are free and open to the public.The Joliet Police department will hold the annual event between 5:30pm and 8:30pm at the department’s West Substation located at 7196 Caton Farm Road. The National Night Out is a year-long community building campaign designed to heighten crime prevention awareness, generate support for and participation in local anti-crime program and strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships. Joliet Police Chief Brian Benton states, “It is the mission of the Joliet Police Department to work with the community for a safe city, and the National Night Out Against Crime event is a

valuable tool to help us accomplish that mission.”

This annual event brings together citizens, local officials, and businesses, along with law enforcement to increase anti-crime awareness. On this night, all residents are encouraged to turn on their porch lights as a symbol of solidarity against crime.

This year the Joliet Police Department would like to invite the public to an open house at its West substation. A variety of police vehicles will be on display. Officers will be present with crime prevention tips and information on establishing or participating in Neighborhood Watch programs. Free child ID cards will be offered for children ages 2-12.

New Lenox Police Department is holding a similar event at their location on 200 Veterans Parkway between 6 and 8pm.