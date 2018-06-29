Keeping Cool Tips for Residents and Cooling Center Locations in Will County

The City of Joliet reminds residents to take precautions to ensure their health, safety and well-being during days of high heat and humidity. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in the Joliet area will be in the 90s for the next three days.

A list of cooling centers around Will County can be found at: https://www.willcountyema.org/warmingcooling

Buildings that are open to the public during regular business hours may also be able to accommodate those seeking shelter from the extreme temperatures. Residents are encouraged to keep weekend hours in mind when checking on locations.

Please remember to check on the elderly, those with medical conditions and those with special needs during periods of extreme hot weather.



During hot weather, it is important to become familiar with the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and what to do if you or someone you know is suffering from either of these conditions. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include dizziness, nausea, light-headedness, headache, cool and clammy skin, heavy perspiration, shallow breathing, muscle tremors and cramping.Additional symptoms for heat stroke, which can be fatal, include severe headache, a red and dry face, skin that is hot to the touch, rapid and shallow breathing, significantly elevated body temperature, weak pulse, changes in consciousness and seizures or cardiac arrhythmias. Any person suffering from these symptoms is in a life-threatening situation and 9-1-1 should be called immediately.The following are hot weather tips to protect you from heat-related illnesses:

If you or anyone you know needs emergency medical attention, call 9-1-1.

Stay in an air-conditioned space.

Drink plenty of water. Avoid alcoholic beverages, coffee and soft drinks.

Keep shades drawn and blinds closed, but keep windows slightly open for air circulation.

Stay out of the sun and avoid going out in the heat.

Keep electric lights off or turned down.

Take cool baths or showers.

Wear loose, light cotton clothing.

Do not eat heavy meals. Avoid cooking with your oven.

Avoid or minimize physical exertion.

Do not sit in a hot car, even for a short time. Never leave a child or pet in a hot car.

Check on family members, friends and neighbors to make sure they stay cool and safe.

It is against the law to open a fire hydrant. An open hydrant hinders the fire department’s ability to fight fires, and reduces water pressure in your home.

Special Keeping Cool Tips for Seniors

During heat emergencies seniors are urged to contact their local area agencies on aging or the Illinois Department on Aging Senior HelpLine at (800) 252-8966 for assistance with locating senior centers, adult day service sites and other buildings that serve as cooling centers.

Humidity combined with temperature make up the heat index, which is similar to the wind chill factor in winter. If the temperature is in the 90s with high humidity, it can feel like it is more than 100 degrees.

Keeping Cool Tips for Your Pets

Provide water and shelter from the sun at all times.

Restrict activity during extreme heat.

Never leave pets in parked vehicles. Even moderate heat rapidly increases and can kill the pet quickly.

Anyone needing assistance during a period of extreme heat should call 9-1-1.