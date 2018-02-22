Kindergarten Registration For Troy Community School District 30-C

Kindergarten registration for children living in Troy Community School District 30-C begins March 5 for the 2018/2019 school year. Registration is for students who are five years old on or before September 1, 2018.

Parents must first complete the online registration forms that will be on the district’s website, www.troy30c.org, beginning March 5.

The school district will contact parents to tell them the name of the school their child will be attending and instructions on what to take to the school to finish registration. The student’s school will then sign the parent up for a screening, which will be offered on March 20, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m., and also on March 21, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.