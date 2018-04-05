Kite Fly Fest Swoops in to Plum Creek Nature Center

Enjoy a day of kite flying activities during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Jammin’ Family Kite Fly Festival” on April 28 at Plum Creek Nature Center. (Photo courtesy of Alan Bulava)

Kites and the air currents that make them dip, dance and dazzle will be celebrated during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Jammin’ Family Kite Fly Festival” at Plum Creek Nature Center.

This free, all-ages event will take flight from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 28. Attendees will be treated to synchronized kite dancing, 90-foot flying kites and candy falling from the sky.

Pack a cooler and prepare to enjoy nature, kite flying, music and a trip down memory lane. Bring a kite or purchase one from an on-site kite vendor and relive your childhood or bring your own kids so they can enjoy kite flying.

While you’re at the kite festival, take some time to visit the nature center’s kite display, participate in an indoor scavenger hunt with prizes or take home a kite craft. Live raptors and falconers will be on hand. And the nature center also will feature bubbles, dress-up activities and sidewalk chalk. The Crete American Legion will be selling hot dogs during the kite festival.

Registration is not required for this free, all-ages event.

For information on additional Forest Preserve District programs and events, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

From Press Release.