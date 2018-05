Legal trouble for a student who attends a Will County High School.

A high school student is facing a felony charge of disorderly conduct after police found knives in the teen’s locker at Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville.

The student was arrested Wednesday after the discovery was made. One of the knives was an illegal switchblade. The school’s principal, Dr. Bob McBride, said no students or staff were ever threatened or in any danger.