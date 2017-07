Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert arrives at the federal courthouse, Tuesday, June 9, 2015, in Chicago for his arraignment on federal charges that he broke federal banking laws and lied about the money when questioned by the FBI. The indictment two weeks ago alleged Hastert agreed to pay $3.5 million to someone from his days as a high school teacher not to reveal a secret about past misconduct. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

It’s now the job of Lake County’s sheriff to keep an eye on Dennis Hastert. The former Speaker of the House walked out of prison on Monday after about a year behind bars for a federal bank crime. Hastert will have to comply with federal sex crime laws as part of his parole. Hastert broke the banking laws to pay to keep his past child molestation a secret. The Lake County’s Sheriff Office says they will monitor Hastert electronically as part of his release.