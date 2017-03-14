Lake Effect Snow Advisory For Will County Until 1pm Tuesday

Will County is under a Lake Effect Snow Advisory until 1pm today. Snow has snarled traffic early this morning and hundreds of flights have been canceled.Illinois State police have implemented the Emergency Snow Plan for Chicago area expressways. If you’re involved in an accident and cars are driveable and there are no injures, exchange information and report it later. Three to 4 inches of snow expected in Joliet.

In Chicago Monday night, some 34 cars were involved in 2 separate crashed on the Kennedy Expressway as the winter weather hit. Seven people were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.

Lake Effect Snow Warning in effect for Cook, DuPage and Lake Counties in Illinois until 4pm today with 5 to 10 inches of snow expected.