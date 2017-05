WHITING, Ind. – Plans for a floating water park are being finalized for Lake Michigan.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports, the German company Wibit plans to build the park at Whiting’s Whihala Beach this summer.

The Time reports the inflatable sports park will include “slides, tunnels, trampolines, towers, cliffs, half pipes and other play features for all ages, from toddlers through adults.”

Read more here:

Lake Michigan could be getting the most amazing floating water park we’ve ever seen