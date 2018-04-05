Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Bird Viewings Take Flight

Search for nesting herons, egrets, cormorants and more during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Saturday morning bird viewing programs from May 5-Aug. 11 at Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve in Plainfield. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff)

While access to the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve in Plainfield is restricted during nesting season, visitors can still visit the site during Saturday morning viewing sessions. The “Lake Renwick Bird Viewing” program will be offered from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturdays, May 5-Aug. 11.



Volunteers and staff will be at the viewing platform and visitor center to answer questions. Spotting scopes and a limited number of loaner binoculars are available for use. Bringing your own binoculars or spotting scope is recommended. Park in the Renwick Road lot, and do not bring dogs or bicycles as they are not permitted in the nature preserve. Registration is not required for this free, all-ages program.

__________



Chevron donates money to Forest Preserve District



Lockport-based Chevron Environmental Management Co. recently donated $1,000 to the Forest Preserve District of Will County.



The donation was part of the company’s social investment program, said Carri Douglas, a project manager for Chevron. “We get to select a handful of organizations annually that are somehow associated with a project in the local community,” she said. “The Forest Preserve’s (I&M Canal) bike path goes right through our property and that is the key tie here.”



Chevron was a great partner as the District developed that section of the I&M Canal Trail, said Ralph Schultz, the Forest Preserve’s chief operating officer. “We appreciate Chevron’s continuing contributions to improve our forest preserves and will use the donated funds to plant trees in several access areas.”



This is the third consecutive year that Chevron has donated money to the Forest Preserve District. The monetary donations are in addition to past contributions that were used for trail development and beautification along the path.

From Press Release.