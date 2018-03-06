Imagine what the land of Lincoln was like – before Lincoln. Travel back in time and find out. On Thursday, March 15, 2018, Joe Wheeler, Archaeologist, Tribal Liaison and Heritage Program Manager with the USDA Forest Service’s Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, will explore what life was like here in 1818. This special program, “The Land before Lincoln: Midewin in 1818,” is endorsed by the State of Illinois as an official @Illinois200 Bicentennial event. We are #IllinoisProud.

Illinois became a state 200 years ago in 1818. While southern Illinois had already been settled by Euro-American agriculturalists from the southeast, what was going on here in the vicinity of Midewin? Joe Wheeler will talk about what life was like here at the time of statehood and its immediate aftermath, and what traces still exist on the land.

The program will be held at the Midewin Welcome Center, 30239 S. State Rt. 53 Wilmington, IL 60481.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with light refreshments provided by the Midewin Alliance.

Space is limited and registration is required. Please call 815-423-6370 or e-mail Midewin_RSVP@fs.fed.us to guarantee your seat.

The Midewin Winter Lecture series is scheduled to continue every other Thursday through March 29, 2018. The full schedule is available online at fs.usda.gov