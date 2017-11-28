Lane Closure on Southbound I-55 for Bridge Deck Repairs

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that a lane closure is underway on southbound Interstate 55 between Arsenal Road and Wilmington Road, for emergency bridge deck repairs, Tuesday, November 28. In order to complete the pothole repairs, the right lane will be closed on the structure that carries southbound Interstate 55 over the BNSF railroad between Arsenal Road and Wilmington Road. The repairs are expected to be completed by 5 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.