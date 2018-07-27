Lane Closures Along U.S. 52 Through The Fall

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that lane closures will take place on U.S. 52 between Spencer Road and U.S. 45, in Manhattan, beginning this week, weather permitting. The lane closures are necessary for a widening project along U.S. 52.

In order to complete the work, daytime lane closures will take place on U.S. 52 between Spencer Road and U.S. 45.

The overall project will improve safety by widening the shoulders on U.S. 52, as well as replacing guardrail and rumble strips. The project is expected to be complete in Fall 2018.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.